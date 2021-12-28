Fact check: Has push for rural high-speed internet been "a Democratic thing?"
State Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, says the push for high-speed internet for rural areas, from the start, “was a Democratic thing.”
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Panthers Drop Heart Breaker to Kickapoo in Westby GBB Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on December 28, 2021 at 4:21 PM
-
Price for grocies, gas and more are rising at a pace not seen in decades. Your inflation...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 28, 2021 at 3:32 PM
Wisconsinites are seeing the impact of surging inflation, which has reached a 39-year high, on the goods we buy every day.
-
Kastner, William “Bill” Edward Age 95 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 28, 2021 at 3:15 PM
-
Ryan, Alfred V. Age 84 of Fort Atkinson & Formerly of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on December 28, 2021 at 3:13 PM
-
Edward R. Brown III Age 80 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on December 28, 2021 at 3:12 PM
-
-
Capturing the (paper towel) flag: an investigative report into Green Bay's coolest flag
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 28, 2021 at 12:01 PM
Green Bay's 'paper towel' flag was a city icon in the 1970s. Natalie Eilbert investigates the original creator behind the flag.
-
Steiner, Beverly (Bev) F. Age 80 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 27, 2021 at 6:31 PM
-
Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings ticket prices fall, while Packers-Lions prices change...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 27, 2021 at 6:05 PM
Detroit Lions are only team with nothing to lose in Green Bay Packers' final two games.
