Fact check: Group says Michels' foundation funded group tracking women near abortion clinics
Alliance for Common Sense says Tim Michels’ family foundation “funded an organization that tracks women when they get near abortion clinics … he wants to treat women like they’re the criminals.”
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
St. Joe’s Fun Run returns in 2022!
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2022 at 7:48 PM
Check yourself for ticks when you come home from outdoor activities, says DHS
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2022 at 7:47 PM
Wisconsin 2022 Deer Archery Season Is Underway
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2022 at 7:47 PM
Vehicle v Amish Buggy Accident in Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2022 at 7:46 PM
Wellspring, Green Bay's first women-only shelter opens as female homelessness soars
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 20, 2022 at 6:27 PM
A new women-only shelter in Green Bay offers 55 beds while other programs across the city are turning people away due to space limits.
After a year of being bullied, her son wanted to be white. Why depression and anxiety...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 20, 2022 at 3:48 PM
Wisconsin's children are experiencing a higher rate of anxiety and depression than the national average, and it's worse for kids of color.
How to register to vote, request an absentee ballot and answers to other questions about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 20, 2022 at 3:44 PM
The Wisconsin 2022 fall election will be Nov. 8. Here's how to cast your vote.
Michael Gableman, who produced no evidence of 2020 election fraud in $1 million review,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 20, 2022 at 12:46 PM
Gableman paraphrases Thomas Jefferson in his call for revolution.
