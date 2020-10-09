Fact check: Grothman off base with claim that bill strips states of right to administer elections
-
Oconto Co. medical leaders implore residents to act to slow 'uncontrolled' spread of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2020 at 7:23 PM
Oconto County has the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita over the previous seven days, fourth highest since pandemic began.
-
Bice: Supreme Court chief justice banished Judge Brad Schimel from his own courtroom...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 9, 2020 at 6:58 PM
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Brad Schimel had said he couldn't wear a mask in court because of chronic sinus issues that he said were aggravated by masks.
-
As anti-police brutality protests continue, armed men without badges or uniforms sow fear
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 9, 2020 at 6:56 PM
Armed men who gathered outside a Milwaukee man's house said they were "with the police," but they likely weren't law enforcement officers.
-
Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyers say extraditing teen to Wisconsin would be 'turning him over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 9, 2020 at 6:41 PM
-
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 9, 2020 at 6:38 PM
-
Green Bay school district to unveil $290 million budget plan that increases, cuts tax...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2020 at 5:26 PM
The 2020-2021 spending proposal includes $8 million in COVID-19 aid from federal and state governments and 1.81% raises for staff.
-
More poll workers will be needed in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on October 9, 2020 at 4:01 PM
More poll workers are needed for Election Day in Wisconsin. Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections administrator, said that’s in part because of the large number of absentee ballots that will need to be processed at polling places. […]
-
Heading north this fall? Dog owners urged to be alert after series of poisonings
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2020 at 3:55 PM
At least nine dogs and wide range of wildlife have died after ingesting poison, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
-
Federal appeals court reverses ruling on ballot counting extension
by Bob Hague on October 9, 2020 at 3:48 PM
The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has blocked a decision to extend the deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin. That means absentee ballots must be delivered to clerks by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted, and results of the […]
