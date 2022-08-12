Fact check: GOP group says Evers gave Wisconsin counties "green light" to defund police.
Republican Governors Association says “Governor Tony Evers gave counties the green light to defund Wisconsin’s police departments.”
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Green Bay chef Ace Champion talks cooking for Packers, merging Cajun charm with Wisconsin...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 12, 2022 at 3:43 PM
Ace Champion moved from Louisiana in the early 2000s with the idea of introducing creole cuisine in Wisconsin. He is accomplishing more than that.
-
Tim Michels talks unity as he tours State Fair and discloses he spoke with Donald Trump,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2022 at 3:34 PM
The governor candidate said that the party is united in the wake of a bitter primary battle.
-
News media groups want the Wisconsin Supreme Court to reconsider a decision that weakened...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2022 at 3:07 PM
The July ruling adopted a new definition of what it means to prevail in a lawsuit to obtain public records from a government office or agency.
-
HS Football Preview – New Lisbon Rockets
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2022 at 2:20 PM
-
Blue-green algae blooms, once unheard of in Lake Superior, are a sign that 'things are...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2022 at 2:18 PM
The blooms are cropping up regularly, likely from warming waters and intensifying storms.
-
-
Lake Delton Lifeguard Facing Sexual Assault Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2022 at 1:43 PM
-
Mauston City Council Amends Solid Waste Ordinances
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2022 at 1:43 PM
-
Gorder, Audrey M. Age 87 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2022 at 1:42 PM
