Fact check: GOP Atty. Gen. hopeful says he's 'the only front-line prosecutor' that's used Crime Lab
In a TV interview, GOP Atty. Gen. candidate Eric Toney claimed: “I’m the only front-line prosecutor in this race that’s actually used the resources of the Wisconsin Crime Lab in the prosecution of cases.”
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Sorenson, Goldie A. Age 94 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2021 at 6:41 PM
-
Gov. Tony Evers seeks to join Wisconsin's legal battle over redistricting
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 13, 2021 at 5:56 PM
The first-term governor asked a federal court to let him join a lawsuit over the shape of congressional and legislative districts for the next decade.
-
UW Health: Unvaccinated Wisconsinites 32 times more likely to be hospitalized with...
by Bob Hague on September 13, 2021 at 5:48 PM
While “breakthrough” infections are occurring, unvaccinated people in Wisconsin are 32 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, and 13 percent more likely to die than those who are fully […]
-
Bonduel man, 22, dies after one-vehicle crash in Langlade County
by Wausau Daily Herald on September 13, 2021 at 5:30 PM
Colton Schroepfer lost control of a vehicle on Langlade County H, near Range Line Road, according to the Sheriff's Office.
-
Livingston (Munson), Nancy Katherine Age 81 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2021 at 5:11 PM
-
Fact check: GOP Atty. Gen. hopeful says he's 'the only front-line prosecutor' that's used...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 13, 2021 at 5:09 PM
In a TV interview, GOP Atty. Gen. candidate Eric Toney claimed: "I'm the only front-line prosecutor in this race that's actually used the resources of the Wisconsin Crime Lab in the prosecution of cases."
-
Gableman asks Wisconsin county clerks to retain election information, says he will ask...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 13, 2021 at 4:14 PM
An attorney for Assembly Republicans on Monday widened his efforts to get information from voting machines.
-
Mauston School District
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2021 at 4:10 PM
-
Wisconsin nursing homes report spike in COVID-19 cases as delta variant continues to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM
An outbreak at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse infected 12 residents in one week last month, though most had mild cases, an official said.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.