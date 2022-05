Fact check: GOP AG hopeful Toney right that State Crime Lab testing is lagging in most categories

Fond du Lac County District Atty. Eric Toney, GOP candidate for AG, says state crime lab under Democrat AG Kaul “is testing significantly less items than former AG Brad Schimel and is still taking longer to test many categories of key items in comparison to Schimel, including DNA.”

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com







