Fact check: Evers says majorities of Wisconsin voters support restoring Roe, legalizing marijuana
Gov. Tony Evers says “An overwhelming majority of Wisconsinites support restoring #Roe and legalizing marijuana.”
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
-
Woman dies in Marinette shooting; man in custody
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 2, 2022 at 1:30 PM
A 32-year-old woman died after being shot Thursday afternoon at the Trolley Station Apartments, according to the Marinette Police Department.
-
With another heated Wisconsin election around the corner, Republicans hope to defuse...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 2, 2022 at 12:01 PM
The Supreme Court election comes as a lawsuit seeking to overturn Wisconsin's abortion ban could wind up in front of the justices.
-
Door County YMCA names Felhofer as new CEO
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 2, 2022 at 11:10 AM
Felhofer previously served as financial development director and mission advancement executive for the Y.
-
Green Bay police-discipline case involving retired detective drags on, years after Brown...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 2, 2022 at 11:05 AM
Andrew Weiss will make his case to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in a hearing this month. He was demoted for leaking a sexual assault report.
-
Mauston Girls Defeat Black River Falls Move to 4-1 (Full Game Broadcast)
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2022 at 3:36 AM
-
K.C. Stock never stopped trying to make his communities better
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 2, 2022 at 12:04 AM
The longtime Northeastern Wisconsin businessman who owned Cruisers Yachts and founded Stock Lumber has died at 84.
-
Former Packers players Amari Rodgers listed Green Bay house.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 1, 2022 at 10:24 PM
Amari Rodgers now plays for the Houston Texans.
-
Minors in Wisconsin need approval for physical, mental care. What if their parents refuse?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 1, 2022 at 9:20 PM
Wisconsin is one of only 15 states that currently has no laws about giving health care access to unaccompanied minors.
