Fact check: Democrat says 'two-thirds of the U.S. Senate is composed of millionaires.'
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson says “Right now, two-thirds of the U.S. Senate is composed of millionaires.”
Curd immunity: How Wisconsin cheesemakers and dairy farmers are getting vaccines for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 25, 2021 at 2:06 PM
The list of COVID-19 vaccine providers in Wisconsin features hundreds of hospitals, pharmacies, doctors and health centers — and some cheesemakers.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 25, 2021 at 1:55 PM
Wisconsin officials still working to identify where COVID-19 victims from 'unknown'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 25, 2021 at 1:34 PM
About 1,700 people died from COVID-19 in "unknown" housing settings, according to state data. Health officials are working to fill in the missing information.
'Where am I going to be in a year?' COVID-19 survivor chronicles life with symptoms that...
by Wausau Daily Herald on March 25, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Paul Mathis of Rib Mountain is a "long-hauler," a person who had a mild case of COVID-19, appeared to recover, but the effects of the disease linger.
The Green Bay Packers are one of three teams in the running to host the NFL draft. They...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 25, 2021 at 11:24 AM
Green Bay is one of three cities vying to host NFL draft in 2024.
Katelyn Kelley case: What we know after her body was found on the Menominee reservation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 25, 2021 at 11:11 AM
Advocates say the epidemic of violence against Indigenous women needs to be immediately addressed after Katelyn Kelley's remains were found.
Wisconsin's prison population drops to lowest level in more than 20 years during COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 25, 2021 at 11:04 AM
Wisconsin's inmate population dropped to levels it hasn't seen in more than 20 years during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released Thursday.
He lost his job in mid-pandemic. But Trevor Roark of Stevens Point bounced back with a...
by Stevens Point Journal on March 25, 2021 at 10:37 AM
Trevor Roark lost his UWSP job after COVID-19 shut traveling down. But the avid cyclist bounced back with a pedal-powered delivery business.
Lewis returning to Packers for 16th season
by Bill Scott on March 25, 2021 at 7:47 AM
Marcedes Lewis drew continual praise from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and now the veteran tight end is returning for another season in Green Bay. The Packers are re-signing the soon-to-be 37-year old, who is known more for his blocking and his […]
