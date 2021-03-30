Fact check: Attack ad overreaches in state appeals court race
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Davis did represent a man convicted of killing a corrections officer, but the ad exaggerates the nature of the case and Davis’s goal.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
NFL adds 17th game, guarantees Packers will play international contest
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 30, 2021 at 7:49 PM
NFL says every team must play an international game at least once every eight years beginning in 2022.
-
Wisconsin residents 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccines starting Monday
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 30, 2021 at 7:49 PM
Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement Tuesday, expanding the state's vaccine rollout to everyone in the state about four weeks ahead of schedule.
-
Most of the state's pro athletes already eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 30, 2021 at 7:47 PM
Most pro athletes are eligible in Wisconsin to get the COVID-19 vaccine today, mainly because BMI is such an inaccurate 'pre-existing condition.'
-
Fact check: Attack ad overreaches in state appeals court race
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 30, 2021 at 6:37 PM
Davis did represent a man convicted of killing a corrections officer, but the ad exaggerates the nature of the case and Davis's goal.
-
With vaccines rolling out but variants rising, we're at 'a critical juncture' in COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 30, 2021 at 6:03 PM
As the world approaches a second spring in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, ramped up vaccinations and the emergence of frightening variants of the new coronavirus are offering two contradictory visions of the future. […]
-
Schaub, James (Jim) Bruce Age 60 of Lodi & Formerly of Cashton
by WRJC WebMaster on March 30, 2021 at 4:33 PM
-
Asian Americans in Wisconsin share the discrimination against them during the pandemic
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 30, 2021 at 4:15 PM
After the mass shooting in Atlanta, Asian Americans' experiences with racism and trauma are finally being recognized.
-
Double Murder Suspects Make Juneau County Court Appearance
by WRJC WebMaster on March 30, 2021 at 4:13 PM
-
Sportsman’s Expo Moved To Dells, Draws Big Crowd
by WRJC WebMaster on March 30, 2021 at 4:11 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.