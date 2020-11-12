Facing COVID-19 challenges, Wisconsin education chief seeks $1.6 billion increase for schools in 2021-23
The proposal would increase funding for mental health and special education. But it appears unlikely to pass as the coronavirus pandemic hammers the economy.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Juneau County has 69 New Cases of COIV19 within 2 Day Span
by WRJC WebMaster on November 12, 2020 at 9:48 PM
Victim Med-Flighted after Being Stabbed in Rural Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on November 12, 2020 at 9:35 PM
Wisconsin Sets Another Record for State COVI19 Cases
by WRJC WebMaster on November 12, 2020 at 9:35 PM
Tomah Health Tightens Visitor Access
by WRJC WebMaster on November 12, 2020 at 9:34 PM
Sauk County Authorities Ask For Tips About Fatal Stabbing At Devil’s Lake State Park
by WRJC WebMaster on November 12, 2020 at 9:33 PM
Wisconsin reports record 7,497 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths as the seven-day case...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 12, 2020 at 8:48 PM
The seven-day average positivity rate hit a new high of 36.4% Thursday.
Cieman, Jesse Benard Age 87 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on November 12, 2020 at 8:22 PM
Golden House is growing food on-site, year-round with Green Bay-based Fork Farms'...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 12, 2020 at 6:17 PM
Golden House will grow fresh food on-site, year-round as another source of fresh food.
