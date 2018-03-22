Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for 'major breach of trust'

The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.

Source: WAOW.com

