Facebook tipped police to Stevens Point man's photos of sex with a child. Now he's going to prison for 18 years.
Nicholas Kvatek, 41, was found to have 800 sexually explicit images of children as young as 3 years old, authorities said.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
