Facebook set to ban all political advertising after election day
Facebook is continuing to take steps to limit the sort of content it allows on its platform, and says it will stop allowing political advertising once the election season is over. Madison College marketing professor Steve Noll says these actions might be too little too late for the company as it looks at an uncertain […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Wisconsin Democrats sidestep question of whether they support expanding the Supreme Court
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2020 at 6:18 PM
Two Democratic House members representing Wisconsin responded to questions from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel but did not answer the questions directly.
-
Cities seek to dismiss suit that claims use of private grants will taint elections
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2020 at 6:04 PM
Wisconsin cities argue conservatives' lawsuit over elections grants should be dismissed.
-
The Blind Horse says first-in-the-nation overhead lights will continuously kill airborne...
by Sheboygan Press on October 13, 2020 at 5:45 PM
Tom Nye believes the new technology from Healthe will make Blind Horse the safest restaurant to dine at in the country.
-
Local Man to Audition for NBC’s The Voice
by WRJC WebMaster on October 13, 2020 at 5:14 PM
-
Fact check: Biden says billionaires gained $800 billion during pandemic
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2020 at 5:01 PM
Biden says billionaires gained $800 billion, but study looks at growth since market bottomed out
-
-
Ivanka Trump barnstorms Fox Cities with stops at Team Industries in Kaukauna, Brindlewood...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 13, 2020 at 4:19 PM
Ivanka Trump is scheduled to meet with local supporters of President Trump at a campaign stop in Hilbert.
-
Evers’ letter requests meeting with legislative leaders on coronavirus response
by Bob Hague on October 13, 2020 at 4:12 PM
Governor Tony Evers has sent a letter to Republican legislative leaders, requesting a meeting to discuss the state’s COVID-19 response. Evers’ letter states that he wants Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott […]
-
Green Bay's $290M school budget review has yet to begin. Some already worry about impact
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 13, 2020 at 4:00 PM
Green Bay Area Public School District would spend $290 million in next school year. Some taxpayers say that's a lot to ask during COVID-19 pandemic
