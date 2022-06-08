Facebook posts – U.S. Department of Agriculture did not predict the retail price of eggs this fall
“USDA is predicting egg prices will be $12 a dozen by fall 2022.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Gov. Tony Evers calls special session to overturn 1849 Wisconsin abortion law. Senate GOP...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2022 at 8:24 PM
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to make a decision on the future of Roe v. Wade in a matter of weeks, as the stalemate between state leaders continues.
Robin Vos returns former member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission to replace a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2022 at 8:15 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday appointed Republican tax attorney Don Millis to the commission to replace former state Rep. Dean Knudson
Dells bucket list: 15 things you have to do in Wisconsin Dells beyond water parks
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2022 at 6:58 PM
From duck boat rides and secret canyon tours to terrific supper clubs, here are some things to put on your Dells must-do list.
Wisconsin leads nation in Spring Drug Take Back collections
by Bob Hague on June 8, 2022 at 5:56 PM
Wisconsinites turned in a lot of unwanted drugs this spring. The state Department of Justice announced Tuesday that Wisconsin ranked number one in the nation for most prescription medications collected during the spring 2022 Drug Take Back, with […]
Brown County man in custody after standoff on Packerland Drive, Green Bay police say
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM
Police say the situation is contained but wanted traffic to avoid the area, Lt. Tom Buchmann said in a news release at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.
A Green Bay man who was paralyzed after an Adirondack chair collapsed under him in Door...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2022 at 4:56 PM
The man has sued Adams Manufacturing, the maker of a popular Adirondack chair, saying his use of one at a Door County resort left him a quadraplegic.
Republicans reject Evers special session to repeal Wisconsin abortion ban
by Bob Hague on June 8, 2022 at 4:41 PM
Governor Tony Evers on Wednesday called a special session of the legislature to repeal Wisconsin’s ban on abortions. The leader of state Senate Republicans made it clear that they will not act on the announcement made by Evers during a press […]
Wisconsin Supreme Court rules in favor of releasing data on COVID outbreaks at businesses...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2022 at 4:06 PM
After a two-year long saga, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that state health department data on businesses with COVID outbreaks can be released.
Fact check: GOP candidate Michels changes course on Wisconsin Election Commission
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2022 at 3:19 PM
GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels changes course on disbanding Wisconsin Election Commission.
