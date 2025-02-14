Facebook posts – ‘The Simpsons’ didn’t predict that Donald Trump would die on Feb. 14
An episode of “The Simpsons” showed a President Donald Trump-like character in a coffin and predicted Feb. 14 would be the “day everything changes.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 2/13
by WRJC WebMaster on February 14, 2025 at 6:18 PM
Girls Basketball Hillsboro 69 Brookwood 41 Royall 44 New Lisbon 43 (Bria Gruen 13points to Lead Royall) Bangor 58 Necedah 28 (Bangor clinches outright SBC Title) (Anna Fronk becomes Bangor all-time leading scorer) Cashton 54 Wonewoc-Center 34 […]
-
Group Effort Leads Hillsboro Girls Past Brookwood
by WRJC WebMaster on February 14, 2025 at 6:17 PM
The Hillsboro Tigers girls basketball team used a team effort to breeze by Brookwood 69-41 Thursday night. Four Tiger players reached double digits in the victory. Michelle Hora & Carmen Erickson each had 16points to lead the way […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on February 14, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Woman accused of using child as human shield in police standoff pleads not guilty (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee woman accused of using her toddler as a human shield in a police standoff last month pleads not guilty. 29-year-old Romesha Allen is charged […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on February 14, 2025 at 12:04 PM
The Brewers start work with pitchers and catchers and Mgr. Pat Murphy named Freddy Peralta his opening day starter – The NBA All-Star weekend gets underway tonight as Damian Lillard returns home to Oakland for his 9th all-star game.
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Bipartisan bill would expand Medical Assistance coverage for new moms (MADISON) At the Capitol, a bipartisan bill would expand Medical Assistance coverage for postpartum women. The bill would extend Medicaid coverage for mothers from 60 days to a […]
-
Carter, Ellamae Esther Age 94 of California & Formerly of Hustler
by WRJC WebMaster on February 13, 2025 at 4:10 PM
Ellamae Esther Carter entered this world on September 29, 1930 in Hustler, Wisconsin and departed iton February 7, 2025 in Goleta, California. She spent her childhood on her parents, Norman and OsaOlson’s, farm until graduating from New Lisbon […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summar
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM
One man dead, one officer wounded in Wednesday shooting (MILWAUKEE) One person is dead and a Milwaukee police office is wounded in a Wednesday shooting. Milwaukee police chief Jeffrey Norman says the department was called out just before noon for a […]
-
Campfire Kevin to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2025 at 6:03 PM
On Tuesday, February 18 at 2 pm, Campfire Kevin will be performing at Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston. Kevin entertains his audience by playing those well-known campfire tunes that have been loved for years. He sings, he plays […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/11
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2025 at 4:50 PM
Girls Basketball Mauston 81 Adams-Friendship 41 Royall 72 Wonewoc-Center 29 (Layla Marty 19points) Necedah 32 Brookwood 27 (Hannah Hunkins 11points) Bangor 63 New Lisbon 27 Cashton 44 Hillsboro 41 Altoona 52 Tomah 38 Wisconsin Dells 85 Wautoma 13 […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.