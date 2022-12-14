Facebook posts – The Federal Reserve did not discontinue distributing paper money
The Federal Reserve “has suspended the availability of new currency.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Natural Resources Board allows Wisconsin DNR to move forward with 'forever chemicals'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 14, 2022 at 6:50 PM
Wisconsin Natural Resources Board gives the greenlight to the DNR to begin the process of setting standards for "forever chemicals" in groundwater.
-
Two people shot in downtown Milwaukee, police say
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 14, 2022 at 6:46 PM
Two people were transported to the hospital from Police District 1 station in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday night, the fire department said.
-
Meet Madeline Heim, our new reporter covering the Mississippi River Basin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 14, 2022 at 6:05 PM
We want to hear from you: What environmental stories should we be telling about the Mississippi River Basin?
-
Walsh, Robert Aloysius Age 93 of Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on December 14, 2022 at 4:51 PM
-
Winter storm forecast calls for ice, heavy snow; up to 12 inches forecast for Wausau,...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 14, 2022 at 4:12 PM
The National Weather Service now has more details on what northern and central Wisconsin can expect when the snow starts flying.
-
Whitewater family joins Bidens at White House as same-sex marriage bill signed into law
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM
A Wisconsin couple and their children stood at the front of a crowd of thousands at the White House when President Joe Biden signed into federal law landmark legislation codifying same-sex and interr…
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/13
by WRJC WebMaster on December 14, 2022 at 3:17 PM
-
Stifling Defense Leads Wonewoc-Center over Necedah in SBC GBB
by WRJC WebMaster on December 14, 2022 at 3:16 PM
-
Massey Reaches 1,000point Milestone in Mauston Route of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on December 14, 2022 at 3:15 PM
