Facebook posts – The Earth spun a little faster recently, but scientists aren’t ‘gravely concerned’
“The Earth just started spinning faster than ever before and scientists are gravely concerned.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin disabled voters may have help returning their ballots, federal judge rules
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2022 at 10:00 PM
Judge James Peterson said the federal Voting Rights Act supersedes a recent state Supreme Court ruling.
As misinformation 'spreads like wildfire,' Wisconsin Elections Commission seeks new...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2022 at 9:54 PM
Administrator Meagan Wolfe said the commission needs more resources to respond to public inquiries that have ballooned since the 2020 election
Are you a young creative? Here's a chance to win $3,000 and a laptop. Applications close...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2022 at 9:09 PM
The 2022 Carvd N Stone scholarship fund opens on Thursday. You do not need to be a student to earn a scholarship.
2 Wisconsin lawyers are among 15 subjected to ethics complaints over false election...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2022 at 6:28 PM
The 65 Project filed the complaints with the state Office of Lawyer Regulation against Michael D. Dean of Brookfield and Daniel J. Eastman of Mequon.
Mauston Soccer Gets First Win of the Season
by WRJC WebMaster on August 31, 2022 at 5:07 PM
Wonewoc-Center Volleyball Rolls in Season Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on August 31, 2022 at 5:07 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson defends record, warns of 'fundamental transformation of America' in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2022 at 5:02 PM
Johnson defended his record and claimed he has been "falsely accused" of putting key programs 'on the chopping block' in the speech.
Weather radar lights up as Wisconsin sees spike in bird migration patterns as August...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 31, 2022 at 4:35 PM
From 7:40 p.m. August 30 to 6:20 a.m. August 31, about 48,438,600 birds crossed Wisconsin last night, according to BirdCast.
Sheboygan Lutheran grad reported her former teacher for grooming. The school district...
by Sheboygan Press on August 31, 2022 at 4:03 PM
Marissa Mayer says the school didn't do enough. Anti-harassment policies required for public schools were not mandated for her private school.
