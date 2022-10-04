Facebook posts – Rand Paul didn’t tell Nancy Pelosi she’s a ‘traitor’ in this video
Ron Johnson calls for 'snap audits' to restore confidence that voting results are accurate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 4, 2022 at 10:50 PM
Ron Johnson also drew fire for repeating his claim that the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was not an armed insurrection.
Ron Johnson releases sample abortion referendum, pushes back on Evers' special session...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 4, 2022 at 9:40 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson proposed a sample referendum ballot on abortion as the state Legislature rejected an effort from Gov. Tony Evers to make it possible.
Ho-Chunk Nation police chief is suspended after domestic abuse charges are handed down
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 4, 2022 at 8:30 PM
Earl Lemieux II became Ho-Chunk police chief in 2012 and is now suspended after being charged with misdemeanor battery related to a domestic incident.
Hillsboro Man Uninjured in Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on October 4, 2022 at 8:02 PM
Green Bay taxpayers group sues Biden administration over student loan forgiveness plan
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 4, 2022 at 7:35 PM
The application for borrowers to apply for loan forgiveness is expected to be rolled out sometime this month.
Little Suamico man arrested in connection with double homicide, Oconto County Sheriff's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 4, 2022 at 7:01 PM
Victims were found slain outside a Little Suamico home about 9:04 a.m. Sunday
10 things to know for Green Bay Packers fans going to London for New York Giants game
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 4, 2022 at 6:27 PM
U.S. and United Kingdom fans are excited to see the Packers finally play in London. It will be a mixing of cultures, but plenty of green and gold.
Attorney general candidate Eric Toney doesn't rule out prosecuting abortion in cases of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 4, 2022 at 4:16 PM
Incumbent Josh Kaul said he would not devote DOJ resources to prosecuting abortions if the state's 1849 law is upheld.
Mauston Cross Country Dominates Altoona Meet
by WRJC WebMaster on October 4, 2022 at 4:06 PM
