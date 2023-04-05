Facebook posts – Politicians don’t cry in this video, despite the caption’s promise of Hillary Clinton’s tears
Video shows a crowd erupting and Hillary Clinton crying during a committee hearing.
Source: Politifacts.com
Dan Kelly calls Wisconsin Supreme Court winner Janet Protasiewicz a 'serial liar' as he...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 6:09 PM
After losing by 10 percentage points, Dan Kelly refused to call Janet Protasiewicz to concede, instead lashing out in a speech to supporters.
Bice: Who were the biggest winners and (sore) losers in Wisconsin's elections Tuesday?...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 6:07 PM
After losing by double digits for the second time in three years, former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly should know how to lose by now. He does not.
Dan Knodl's win gives Republicans a supermajority in the Wisconsin Senate. Could they...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 6:02 PM
Republican Knodl talked during the campaign about aiming impeachment powers at Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Milwaukee County DA John Chisholm
Wisconsin voters back expanding work requirements for welfare benefits. Here's why the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 6:01 PM
In a mostly symbolic vote, Wisconsin voters supported in an advisory referendum Tuesday a work requirement for recipients of taxpayer-funded benefits.
Liberal Janet Protasiewicz defeats conservative Dan Kelly in closely watched Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM
Janet Protasiewicz defeated Dan Kelly by double digits to earn a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Local 2023 Spring Election Results
by WRJC WebMaster on April 5, 2023 at 4:21 PM
Knodl wins special election in 8th state Senate District
by Bob Hague on April 5, 2023 at 4:20 PM
A win Tuesday for Republicans in a state Senate special election. Republican state Representative Dan Knodl defeated Democrat Jodi Habush Sinykin, who conceded on Wednesday. Knodl’s victory gives Senate Republicans the 22nd vote needed for a […]
Hillsboro Slugs Past Mauston in Softball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on April 5, 2023 at 3:57 PM
Four things to know about a new text message resource for Wisconsin parents
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 5, 2023 at 3:48 PM
The new United Way of Wisconsin and Bright by Text partnership gives parents resources via text
