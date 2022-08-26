Facebook posts – Political commentator Ben Shapiro didn’t receive PPP loan forgiveness
Screenshots show that conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro received more than $20,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness.
Source: Politifacts.com
Sparta High School Student Athlete Killed in Accident in Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2022 at 8:42 PM
Union Center Veteran Surprised with “Cadillac” of Wheel Chairs
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2022 at 8:41 PM
Free, low-cost health screenings at Mile Bluff – Delton Family Medical Center
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2022 at 8:41 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos withdraws subpoenas Michael Gableman had issued to local...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2022 at 8:23 PM
Vos sent letters to the mayors of Madison and Green Bay and Wisconsin Elections Commission officials withdrawing subpoenas issued by Gableman.
Hundreds of University of Wisconsin Health nurses vote to strike if union not recognized;...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2022 at 4:27 PM
The Madison-area UW hospitals and clinics employ 3,400 nurses, and many demand a return to bargaining rights they enjoyed before Act 10.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers weighs in on UW Health nurses' union effort, urges management...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2022 at 3:43 PM
Differing interpretations of the law are pitting the governor and hundreds of nurses against UW Health administrators.
Jurkowski, John J. Age 76 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2022 at 2:41 PM
The hummingbirds are leaving Wisconsin for the year. Where are they going? Here's what we...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2022 at 2:31 PM
Hummingbirds are getting ready for their fall migration. Here's where they go.
Packers Foundation gives more than $1.5 million to Wisconsin community, sports and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Green Bay Packers foundation provided money to organizations in Brown, Dane, Milwaukee and Outagamie counties.
