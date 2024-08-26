Facebook posts – No, University of Texas didn’t pull scholarships from all student athletes who knelt during anthem
“All students who knelt during the national anthem were rounded up and removed from scholarships” at the University of Texas.
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 26, 2024 at 8:47 PM
Badgers ready to open season Friday, DL James Thompson likely done for the season – Appleton native Danny Jansen appears on both sides of Major League box score.
-
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 8/23
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2024 at 6:17 PM
-
Ganster, Kenneth Roy Age 80 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2024 at 2:55 PM
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 26, 2024 at 11:30 AM
The Packers close out the regular season with win over Baltimore – The Brewers drop series finale in Oakland
-
Titletown Report for 8/26/2024
by Bill Scott on August 26, 2024 at 11:28 AM
Packers close out the preseason with 30-7 win over Baltimore – Roster cuts coming next
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 26, 2024 at 10:25 AM
One person dead after Janesville fire (JANESVILLE) One person is dead after a fire in Janesville last week. When firefighters joined Janesville police on a welfare check Thursday afternoon, they saw smoke-stained windows and requested a full […]
-
Madison Housing Week reflects statewide challenges
by bhague@wrn.com on August 22, 2024 at 10:21 PM
WRN’s Bob Hague interviewed Darrin Wasniewski with AARP Wisconsin about Housing Week in Madison and the challenges of creating more housing in communities around the state.
-
HS Football Preview –2024 Hillsboro Tigers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 22, 2024 at 3:28 PM
-
Mauston School Board Adopts Referendum Question for the November 5 Ballot
by WRJC WebMaster on August 21, 2024 at 4:14 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.