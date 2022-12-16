Facebook posts – No, this video doesn’t show Jim Jordan threatening Nancy Pelosi with jail
A video shows Rep. Jim Jordan threatening House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with “‘possible’ jail time.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
A 'complete and utter shock': Wells in an Oneida County town have 'forever chemicals' 160...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 16, 2022 at 9:49 PM
Private wells in the town of Stella tested positive for high levels of PFAS; residents are unable to safely drink the water.
-
Lawrence, Ronald K. Age 86 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on December 16, 2022 at 8:11 PM
-
Ormson, Lee “Pee Wee” Age 88 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 16, 2022 at 7:41 PM
-
Who is Grace Stanke, the Miss Wisconsin nuclear engineering student and Miss America 2023...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 16, 2022 at 7:34 PM
Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke of Wausau was named Miss America 2023. Here's what you should know about the 20-year-old UW-Madison student.
-
Wesley Brice sentenced to 79 years in prison for March 2021 knife attack that killed...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2022 at 6:17 PM
Green Bay crime spree began with knife assault on Rockabilly's bartender, attempt to strike a man with his car before fatal stabbing of man
-
Wausau native Grace Stanke is crowned Miss America 2023
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM
The 20-year-old nuclear engineering student at UW-Madison is the third woman from Wisconsin to win the title.
-
Six months after landing in Green Bay to report on education, here's what I've learned.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2022 at 5:45 PM
In my six months reporting here, I've come to love this community. But to keep doing my work, I need your help.
-
Meet Madeline Heim, our new reporter covering the Mississippi River Basin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 16, 2022 at 4:52 PM
We want to hear from you: What environmental stories should we be telling about the Mississippi River Basin?
-
Green Bay West's all-female STEM group introduces girls to science and health care,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2022 at 4:24 PM
The group, Serious About STEM, connects students with mentors and exposes them to different career paths. Plus, they conduct college research.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.