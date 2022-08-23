Facebook posts – No, this video doesn’t show a Google Street View of Antarctica with a tree-lined landscape
Video claims Google Street View shows Antarctica with green vegetation and brick buildings.
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Forbes estimates value of Green Bay Packers at $4.25 billion, a 22% increase from last...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2022 at 4:57 PM
Green Bay Packers' value increased 22% from last year and is just below the league average, Forbes estimated.
-
Republican legislative leaders ask court to dismiss challenge to Wisconsin's 1849...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2022 at 4:38 PM
The suit comes amid tough races for the U.S. Senate and governor where the abortion issue looms large.
-
Paddlers celebrate upgrades to Wausau Whitewater Park, giving the venue a bigger, better...
by Wausau Daily Herald on August 23, 2022 at 3:15 PM
Improvements to Whitewater Park in downtown Wausau include better seating, a walkway and water features to enhance freestyle form of paddling.
-
Two e-bike riders make history by completing Ride Across Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2022 at 3:05 PM
Out of 700 participants, nearly all on regular bicycles, the pair rode 235 miles from La Crosse to Milwaukee on their Harley-Davidson electric bikes.
-
Shawano woman, 34, sentenced to prison for helping 'get rid of' body of Green Bay woman...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2022 at 12:53 PM
Kayla Childs will spend three years in federal prison for helping dispose of the body of heroin OD victim Stephanie Greenspon, 24, of Green Bay.
-
These Appleton Boy Scouts are called heroes. But many just want to remember why they were...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 23, 2022 at 12:26 PM
Twenty two Boy Scouts and leaders from Appleton Troops 12 and 73 were on the Amtrak train that derailed in late June in Missouri after hitting a dump truck.
-
Wisconsin historically ahead of the curve in voting access
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2022 at 11:24 AM
Learn about the current voting laws and the history that has shaped voting in the state.
-
Wisconsin is officially home to best mullets in America as Wausau teen, Menomonie boy win...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Four Wisconsin boys placed in the finals of the USA Mullet Championships, with two taking home the titles for the kids' and teen divisions.
-
Green Bay School District cuts 8 administrative positions, saving an estimated $1.3...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2022 at 1:27 AM
No employees are being cut because the eliminated jobs are currently open positions. The district isn't filling those roles.
