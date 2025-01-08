Facebook posts – No, the New Orleans Saints aren’t replacing Mickey Loomis with former quarterback Drew Brees
“DEAL DONE: New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson make(s) a handshake deal of $789.5 million contract with former Saints QB Drew Brees as new general manager following Mickey Loomis departure…”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Jensen, Dale Allen Age 80 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on January 8, 2025 at 3:49 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 8, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Crash following vehicle pursuit ends up in library construction site (MILWAUKEE) A chase by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies ended up in a construction site. Deputies were pursuing an SUV driven by a 36-year-old man wanted for a burglary […]
-
Titletown Report for 1/8/2025
by Bill Scott on January 8, 2025 at 11:53 AM
Packers coach Matt LaFleur plans to change his practice plan starting today as they prepare for Sunday’s Wild Card playoff game at Philadelphia – QB Jordan Love said he shouldn’t have to say anything to the team as they prepare for […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 8, 2025 at 11:51 AM
7th ranked Marquette rebounds for a 74-66 win over Georgetown in Big East action – The Packers start preparing today for Sunday’s game at Philadelphia – The Badger women’s hockey team remains the unanimous #1 ranked team in […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 8, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Voter ID amendment on fast track at Capitol (MADISON) At the Capitol, Republican lawmakers are fast tracking a proposed amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution. It’s already state law, but Republicans believe Voter ID requires the protection […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/7
by WRJC WebMaster on January 7, 2025 at 6:00 PM
-
Mauston Girls Clobber Nekoosa Hoopsters
by WRJC WebMaster on January 7, 2025 at 5:59 PM
-
Tomah Man Connected to Thanksgiving Attempted Homicide Placed in Custody
by WRJC WebMaster on January 7, 2025 at 5:58 PM
-
2 High School Students Injured in Single Vehicle Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on January 7, 2025 at 5:54 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.