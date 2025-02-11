Facebook posts – No, the military didn’t arrest a former USDA inspector general
“JAG arrests … USDA Inspector General Phyllis Fong.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Hillsboro Man Involved in Head on Collision Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on February 11, 2025 at 6:09 PM
A two vehicle head on crash on Pierce Hill rd in the town of Viroqua at approximately 7:15am MondayFebruary 10th. Robert Brand age 21 of Hillsboro, WI was traveling west on Pierce Hill rd and attempted topass two vehicles while approaching a knoll. […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 2/10
by WRJC WebMaster on February 11, 2025 at 6:08 PM
Girls Basketball Royall 59 La Farge 37 Holmen 54 Tomah 20 Viroqua 68 Brookwood 60 Wonewoc-Center 39 Seneca 28 Boys Basketball Adams-Friendship 51 Markesan 44 Tomah 83 Viroqua 37 Girls Hockey Badger Lightning 3 Viroqua 1
-
Royall Derails La Farge in Girls Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on February 11, 2025 at 6:07 PM
The Royall Panthers girls basketball team used suffocating defense and a team effort on offense to blowout La Farge 59-27 Monday night. 3 players scored in double figures for the Panthers led by Bria Gruens 20points, Elizabeth Klipstein added […]
-
Reserve your Spot for Upcoming MBMC Health Fair
by WRJC WebMaster on February 11, 2025 at 5:52 PM
Reserve your spot at the upcoming health fair hosted by Mile Bluff Medical Center on Thursday, February 20. Receive free blood pressure and blood sugar testing, and learn what your risk factors are for developing heart disease and diabetes. A […]
-
School Referendums Are Sending a Clear Message to Wisconsin Lawmakers by Anne Chapman
by WRJC WebMaster on February 11, 2025 at 3:49 PM
On February 18th the Mauston School District will once again ask voters to support a school operational referendum. Referendums last spring and November were voted down by voters. Mauston is not the only school district facing […]
-
Bloss, David Dean Age 69 of Oxford
by WRJC WebMaster on February 11, 2025 at 3:40 PM
David Dean Bloss, age 69, of Oxford, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on February 11, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Sophia Franklin AMBER Alert extended to Missouri (BEAVER DAM) An AMBER Alert for a missing, pregnant Beaver Dam teen has been extended into Missouri. 16-year-old Sophia Franklin was last seen at her home on February second. Investigators believe […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on February 11, 2025 at 12:01 PM
Damian Lillard poured in 38, but it wasn’t enough for the Bucks, who fell to Golden State – Marquette looks to end a 3-game slide – The Badgers climb in the top 25 polls, visit Purdue on Saturday
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on February 11, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Spending on state Supreme Court race could exceed 2023 levels (UNDATED) The state Supreme Court race is getting expensive. You’ve probably seen or heard ads supporting Dane County Judge Susan Crawford and Waukesha County Judge and former […]
