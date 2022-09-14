Facebook posts – No, Pelosi isn’t resigning because Trump initiated impeachment proceedings against her
“Nancy Pelosi set to resign from Congress as Trump files impeachment lawsuits against her.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Mile Bluff Foundation offers FREE Youth Mental Health First Aid Training
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM
DMV Replacing 3M Aging License Plates
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM
Juneau County Man Arrested at Gun Point In Lake Delton for Selling of Methamphetamine
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM
Former Gov. Phil Bryant helped Brett Favre secure welfare funding for Southern...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 14, 2022 at 4:24 PM
Text messages reveal that former Gov. Phil Bryant pushed to make NFL legend Brett Favre's volleyball idea a reality.
With the end of universal free lunch in most Wisconsin school districts, what options...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM
As some communities look to continue free meals for all, many families must fill out applications to get free meals based on income.
Eugene E. Peterson (Peaches) Age 73 of Big Flats
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2022 at 3:01 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/13
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2022 at 2:58 PM
Late Arriving Golden Eagles Soccer Team Takes Down Driftless United (Viroqua)
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2022 at 2:57 PM
Royall Volleyball Sweeps Feisty New Lisbon Team
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2022 at 2:56 PM
