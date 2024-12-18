Facebook posts – No, ivermectin still isn’t an effective COVID-19 treatment
“Ivermectin is a treatment after Covid and after vaccination, it is an effective medicine in all phases of Covid 19.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 18, 2024 at 9:47 PM
Marquette opens Big East play tonight – Green Bay falls to D-2 Michigan Tech – Edgerin Cooper is the NFC’s defensive player of the week for the 2nd time this season
Titletown Report for 12/18/2024
by Bill Scott on December 18, 2024 at 8:53 PM
Romeo Doubs is a clutch performer and Matt LaFleur said he earns what he has coming to him from hard work.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Unusual hit-and-run had car pushed into river (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee police are investigating an unusual hit-and-run. Police are looking for a driver who struck another vehicle, disregarded a traffic signal, and pushed that vehicle with the driver […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM
Update on Abundant Life School shooting (MADISON) Officials provided more information on Tuesday in the Abundant Life School shooting. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said investigators are working to verify a document some on social media are […]
Wonewoc-Center Fights but Falls to Heights in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2024 at 7:15 PM
Unoccupied Patrol Vehicle Hit During Necedah Parade
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2024 at 4:59 PM
Mile Bluff’s Gateway Project receives grant approved by Gov. Evers, State Building...
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2024 at 4:57 PM
MBMC Holiday Hours
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2024 at 4:57 PM
Heesch, Paula Lee Age 75 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2024 at 4:14 PM
