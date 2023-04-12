Facebook posts – Joe Biden no liberará a presos tras visita de Marco Rubio a El Salvador
“Joe Biden liberará a reos tras visita de Marco Rubio a El Salvador”.
Source: Politifacts.com
Best, Joshua R. Age 46 of Mauston & Formerly of Portage
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2023 at 4:04 PM
Necedah Man Arrested for 4th Offense OWI
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday April 11th
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2023 at 3:22 PM
Holmen Hands Mauston Baseball First Loss
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2023 at 3:21 PM
Six-week waits, 1 counselor for 8 rural districts: These are some of the hurdles facing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2023 at 3:09 PM
Families and schools alike are scrambling to get the mental health care their children need to thrive. Providers are stretched thin. What's going on?
Wisconsin labels Tyco non-compliant in PFAS investigation. Here's the latest in the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 12, 2023 at 2:39 PM
The DNR is once again listing Tyco as noncompliant after the company halted its investigation into PFAS on farms.
Fox News will host August Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 12, 2023 at 2:38 PM
Fox News is partnering with former Gov. Scott Walker's group Young America's Foundation and streaming website Rumble to host the debate.
Tammy Baldwin launches re-election bid, setting up 2024 Senate battle in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 12, 2023 at 11:57 AM
The announcement puts Tammy Baldwin among incumbent Democrats nationwide who are likely to be targets for Republicans seeking to flip the chamber.
Here's how much the new Green Bay School District's superintendent will make in his first...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2023 at 10:03 AM
The Green Bay School District's new superintendent, Claude Tiller, has agreed to a two year contract term starting July 1.
