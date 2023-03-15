Facebook posts – Is Monster Energy's logo a reference to the anti-Christ? No
Wally Hilliard, co-founder of American Medical Security, lived at 'high level of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 15, 2023 at 10:29 PM
Hilliard founded two of Brown County's largest employers. He was, at heart, a salesman.
Republicans announce abortion bill allowing exceptions for rape and incest. Here's why...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 15, 2023 at 10:25 PM
The moves comes during a nationally watched Wisconsin Supreme Court race revolving around the state's 19th century near-absolute abortion ban.
In State of the Tribes address, Mole Lake chair calls for state regulation of tavern...
by Bob Hague on March 15, 2023 at 9:36 PM
In Tuesday’s annual State of the Tribes Address at the Capitol, Mole Lake Sokoagan Chippewa Chairman Robert Van Zile called for state oversight of gaming in Wisconsin taverns. “It’s estimated millions of dollars of taxable revenue […]
Evers’ AmFam funding plan ‘a nonstarter’ with Assembly Republicans
by Bob Hague on March 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ plan to fund improvements at American Family Field strikes out with Republicans in the state Assembly. “It’s unfortunate that the governor decided to just throw a plan out there . . that hadn’t […]
New pitch clock could speed up MLB games this season, says UW expert
by Raymond Neupert on March 15, 2023 at 8:03 PM
You can expect faster games at American Family Field this season thanks to MLB rule changes. UW-Madison professor Laura Albert says most significant is the new pitch clock, which has already quickened Minor League and Spring Training games. […]
Wisconsin experts explain the collapse of tech-focused banks
by Raymond Neupert on March 15, 2023 at 8:02 PM
The collapse of the Silicon Valley and Silvergate Banks over the weekend has financial markets shaken up, but Wisconsin banks are well-positioned to handle the problems. UW-Madison finance professor Roberto Robatto says looser banking regulations […]
Royall Coronation To State Radio Segment #2 (Brady Overcoming Injury)
by WRJC WebMaster on March 15, 2023 at 6:39 PM
Baldwin introduces bill to target 'forever chemicals' in private wells, a source of water...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 15, 2023 at 2:30 PM
The bill would provide small communities and non-profit with funding for water quality testing and water filtration systems for private wells.
Wisconsin's 2023 State of the Tribes touches on mascots, health care, illegal gambling...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 15, 2023 at 12:11 PM
Sokaogon Chippewa Community Chairman Robert Van Zile gave the 19th annual State of the Tribes Address March 14. Here are 5 takeaways from his address.
