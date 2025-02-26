Facebook posts – Is it ‘official’ that Trump approved a $5,000 ‘DOGE dividend’ stimulus? No.
It’s “official” that President Donald Trump is signing an “order from Elon Musk giving taxpayers who have filed their 2024 tax returns a stimulus check for $5,000.”
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on February 26, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Two dead after fatal shooting (FRANKLIN) Two people are dead following a fatal shooting in suburban Milwaukee. Police in Franklin were called Tuesday night on a report of a person on the ground inside a home. Officers found a 66-year-old woman and […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on February 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM
The Badgers bounced back with a blowout win over Washington – Marquette crushed Providence in Milwaukee – The Bucks struggled offensively and fell to Houston – The WIAA has reached an extension to continue holding state […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on February 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Evers: Trump “an amazing human being in a lot of ways,” but policies and tariffs remain a concern (MADISON) Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is fearful of what Trump administration policies might mean for Wisconsin. Evers commented to […]
Local Boys Basketball Scores from Monday 2/24
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2025 at 7:12 PM
Royall 52 Hillsboro 29 New Lisbon 73 Brookwood 58 Necedah 64 Wonewoc-Center 53 Bangor 84 Cashton 59 Wisconsin Rapids 66 Tomah 53 Stevens Point Pacelli 71 Adams-Friendship 53
Defense Allows Royall to Claim 2nd Straight Outright SBC Boys Title
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2025 at 7:11 PM
The Royall Panthers won their 2nd straight outright conference championship defeating Hillsboro 52-29 Monday night. Royall finishes their regular season undefeated at 24-0 overall and 14-0 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Royall used a […]
Mile Bluff Medical Center hosts monthly diabetes discussions
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2025 at 7:10 PM
If you are looking for answers and tips on how to live your life to the fullest while managing diabetes, plan to attend this month’s Diabetes Connect. At this informative and engaging discussion, Mile Bluff’s team of experts will be […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on February 24, 2025 at 10:17 PM
Trial for Ethan Hauschultz great-uncle delayed again (MANITOWOC) A trial that was supposed to start for Timothy Hauschultz, a man charged in the death of Manitowoc County child Ethan Hauschultz, has been delayed again. The trial was delayed after […]
Pfaff bill would give farmers “right to repair” equipment
by bhague@wrn.com on February 24, 2025 at 9:15 PM
A state lawmaker proposes legislation giving Wisconsin farmers the “right to repair” their equipment. State Senator Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska) says farmers are currently prohibited from making repairs or having local shops do the work on […]
Murphy, Richard Bruce Age 87 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2025 at 8:36 PM
Richard Bruce Murphy, age 87, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Mass of Roman Catholic Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at the St. […]
