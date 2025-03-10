Facebook posts – Image of weeping first lady Melania Trump is AI-generated
Photo shows first lady Melania Trump crying.
Source: Politifacts.com
Smith, Wayne Arthur Age 77 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 10, 2025 at 4:08 PM
Wayne Arthur Smith, 77, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 7, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran […]
Royall Survives Highland to win 3rd Straight Regional Championship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 10, 2025 at 3:16 PM
The Royall Panthers boys basketball survived in overtime to win their third straight regional championship knocking off Highland 60-53 in overtime. It was a back in forth 2nd half that saw Royall up 50-47 with less than 10 seconds to go when […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 10, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Wisconsin DNR request public’s help in tracking black bear dens (MADISON) Help the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources with black bear research. The agency is asking the public to submit information about the location of black bear dens […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on March 10, 2025 at 10:52 AM
The Bucks dropped their 2nd straight, falling to Cleveland. – Wisconsin and Marquette both open their Conference Tournament’s as 5-seeds after losing over the weekend. – The top-ranked Badger women’s […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 10, 2025 at 9:53 AM
USDA releases dairy grants paused by DOGE (WASHINGTON DC) Dairy farmers and processors in Wisconsin and across the US will receive promised reimbursements under the Dairy Business Innovation Initiative grant program. The funding held up by Elon […]
Highlighting 2025 Milwaukee Brewers’ Season Events with Chief Operating Officer Marti...
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 9, 2025 at 8:29 PM
WRN morning anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talks with Milwaukee Brewers Chief Operating Officer Marti Wronski. Topics included in the discussion include Marti being the first female COO of a Major League Baseball team, remembering the late and […]
Camp Douglas Man Convicted of Child Sex Crimes
by WRJC WebMaster on March 7, 2025 at 6:03 PM
Thursday, Monroe County District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger announced thaton March 05, 2025, a Monroe County jury convicted 54 year old, of Brian J. Jones of sevencharges related to sexual assault of a child including, Sexual Assault of a Child […]
Gullo, John Vincent Age 59 Of Lake Delton
by WRJC WebMaster on March 7, 2025 at 4:16 PM
John Vincent Gullo, aged 59, passed away peacefully on March 5,2025 after his tough battle with cancer at Mile Bluff Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on January 19,1966 in Chicago, Illinois to Vincent & Carolyn Gullo. John was […]
UW Madison’s ‘Weather Guys’ concerned about layoffs at NOAA and NWS
by bhague@wrn.com on March 7, 2025 at 3:27 PM
Trump administration layoffs at the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have experts concerned. WRN’s Bob Hague spoke with “The Weather Guys,” UW Madison meteorology professors Jonathan […]
