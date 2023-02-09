Facebook posts – Houston, we have a problem: Misinformation about the Space Station is spreading on Earth
“There are no humans” on the International Space Station.
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Evers proposing millions to address veterans' health, including those who served multiple...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 9, 2023 at 7:27 PM
Gov. Tony Evers budget will also prioritize improved care at the State Veterans Home at King and other state nursing facilities for veterans.
-
In a competition for conservative voters, Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 9, 2023 at 6:19 PM
At a Republican gathering in Dane County, Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly challenged Jennifer Dorow's legal intellect and conservative credentials.
-
DHS reports multiple toxic shock syndrome cases for first time since 2011
by WRN Contributor on February 9, 2023 at 5:54 PM
The state is seeing multiple cases of toxic shock syndrome for the first time in over a decade. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 5 cases since last July. Four of those cases are associated with use of super absorbency tampons by […]
-
Biden boasts of economic efforts at Wisconsin stop
by Bob Hague on February 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM
President Joe Biden delivered remarks mainly focused on workers and the economy during a stop near Madison on Wednesday. The Democratic president said his economic plan is working. Biden touted federal funding for projects at the Port of Green Bay, […]
-
Rural Tomah Woman Died of Hypothermia
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday night
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2023 at 4:22 PM
-
Fact check: Can a person who becomes a millionaire still get BadgerCare?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 9, 2023 at 3:55 PM
Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, says In Wisconsin, even multimillionaires can be on BadgerCare "because we don't even ask people what their income level is to qualify for free healthcare."
-
Pesticides, normally found in Great Lakes tributaries during summer, now found year-round
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM
It's unclear what the impact on aquatic life might be.
-
Anonymous objectors can hold up popular land conservation projects in Wisconsin. Tony...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 9, 2023 at 12:01 PM
Anonymous objectors have held up such projects as the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs in Ozaukee County and Pelican River Forest project near Rhinelander.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.