Facebook posts – Google Maps images saying "help" in LA is handiwork of a trespasser, not linked to human trafficking
The words “help” and “trafico” in a Google Maps aerial view of Los Angeles are connected to human trafficking.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 27, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Police looking for man accused of threatening co-worker with gun (OCONOMOWOC) A man threatened a coworker with a gun at a southeast Wisconsin business. The incident happened Sunday morning at the Target Distribution Center in Oconomowoc. Police say […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 27, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Judge extends stay of ACT 10 ruling (MADISON) A ruling on Act 10 remains paused. Former Republican Governor Scott Walker’s signature 2011 law drastically reduced the collective bargaining ability of state public sector unions. Dane County […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 24, 2025 at 11:58 AM
Four teams left in the NFL with the NFC and AFC title games on tap Sunday – The Bucks rolled to a win over Miami after spending three days in a hotel in New Orleans
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on January 24, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Sean Duffy gets approval from Senate panel (WASHINGTON DC) The panel unanimously voted to advance the former Wisconsin 7th Congressional District representative to run the Department of Transportation. Panel Chair Texas Senator Ted Cruz says Duffy […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 23, 2025 at 9:33 AM
Evers lays out plans for school mental health services, gun control in State of the State Address (MADISON) Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wants to improve mental health services for students. At Wednesday night’s State of the State Address, […]
WBA Award Entry 2024 State Legion Baseball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2024 at 6:06 PM
Man Wanted in New Lisbon Triple Homicide
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2024 at 5:32 PM
Local Prep Scores from Holiday Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2024 at 5:31 PM
Boys Basketball Northland Pines 58 Hillsboro 48 (Miles Ravenscroft 21points for Hillsboro) Reedsburg 59 Wisconsin Rapids 57 Wisconsin Dells 70 Rhinelander 42 Sparta 49 Adams-Friendship 42 Pittsville 62 Necedah 26 Rice Lake 69 Tomah 64 OT […]
Tom Conrad to entertain at Terrace Heights
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2024 at 6:37 PM
Join the residents of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston for an afternoon of delightful entertainment with Tom Conrad. On Monday, January 6, Tom will charm the audience with his warm personality, captivating vocals, and guitar melodies. […]
