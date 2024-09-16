Facebook posts – Former President Donald Trump didn’t share this assassination attempt stat on Truth Social
Former President Donald Trump posted “0-2” Sept. 15 on Truth Social.
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Rogers, Albert “Buddy” age 74 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2024 at 2:25 PM
-
Titletown Report for 9/16/2024
by Bill Scott on September 16, 2024 at 11:03 AM
Malik Willis wins his first start as a Packer in what turned out to be a huge running day for Green Bay.
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 16, 2024 at 11:00 AM
The Packers have a big rushing day on the way to home opening win – The Badgers are crushed by Alabama – Brewers fall in extra’s to Arizona.
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on September 16, 2024 at 10:25 AM
American Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Milwaukee makes emergency landing at Mitchell Airport (MILWAUKEE) A plane made an emergency landing at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport. The American Airlines jet from Philadelphia […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 16, 2024 at 8:00 AM
Remains confirmed as missing Toddler Eljiah Vue (MANITOWOC) Human remains found near Two Rivers are those of a missing three-year-old. Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert made the conformation during a press conference Friday afternoon. A skull and […]
-
DOT Meeting on Interstate Construction Work
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2024 at 6:43 PM
-
Mauston Cross Country Has Successful Week
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2024 at 4:04 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/12
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2024 at 4:03 PM
-
Viegut, John Edwin Age 78 of Baraboo
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2024 at 3:22 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.