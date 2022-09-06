Facebook posts – Don’t fall for this Walmart gift card offer
“Walmart management is helping with rising prices with $500 grocery cards for $2.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Wisconsin's Republican attorney general candidate Eric Toney says the state should...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 6, 2022 at 9:32 PM
AG candidate Eric Toney wants the DOJ to prosecute Milwaukee crimes following the deadly shooting on Water Street.
-
47 puppies that were being illegally transported were intercepted by sheriff's deputies...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 6, 2022 at 8:52 PM
Late Friday night, the sheriff's office found the dogs at a residence in Richfield and immediately contacted the humane society.
-
State expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility as the Black community is disproportionately...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 6, 2022 at 7:37 PM
Of the 63 reported cases, 42% were reported by Black Wisconsinites, who account for roughly 7% of the population.
-
SBGOTW Week Onalaska Luther at New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 6, 2022 at 7:37 PM
-
Mauston at Westfield Football Full Game
by WRJC WebMaster on September 6, 2022 at 7:29 PM
-
Reedsburg Man Drowns After Falling Out Of His Boat
by WRJC WebMaster on September 6, 2022 at 5:16 PM
-
Semi V Cow Interstate Accident Near Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on September 6, 2022 at 5:16 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Over the Labor Day Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on September 6, 2022 at 5:15 PM
-
Royall & Hillsboro Fair well at Richland Center Volleyball Invite
by WRJC WebMaster on September 6, 2022 at 5:11 PM
