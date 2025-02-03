Facebook posts – Don’t fall for this Facebook post scam about at-large serial killer in Monroe, Louisiana
Photo shows “a dangerous serial killer” named Jaden Williams in Monroe, Louisiana.
Source: Politifacts.com
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2025 at 6:42 PM
Boys Basketball Hillsboro 75 Wonewoc-Center 25 (Miles Ravenscroft 19points for Hillsboro) Necedah 37 Cashton 30 Royall 74 New Lisbon 41 Bangor 66 Brookwood 36 La Crosse Central 64 Tomah 34 Ithaca 81 Weston 41 Berlin 80 Adams-Friendship 43 […]
Mauston Wrestling Fairs Well at Indees Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2025 at 5:36 PM
It was an exciting day of wrestling for Mauston at Indees Tourney, tuning up for Tourney Time. Team took 2nd/18, falling just short of Div 1 Hudson 264 to 259.5. Champs Preston Seebecker [31-7] Landynn Miller [27-6] Brekk Peterson [26-14] […]
Roll the dice at Mile Bluff’s “Casino Royale: A High Stakes Gala”
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2025 at 5:34 PM
Channel your inner Bond. James Bond that is. Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is inviting you to “Casino Royale: A High Stakes Gala” on Saturday, April 12 at Glacier Canyon Conference Center at the Wilderness […]
Mead, Sharon J. Age 89 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2025 at 4:09 PM
Sharon J. Mead, age 89, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at Crest View in New Lisbon. A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in […]
Heitman, Kenneth D. Age 97 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2025 at 4:04 PM
Kenneth D. Heitman, age 97, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin. A funeral service to honor and celebrate Kenneth’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on […]
Laack, Wayne W. Age 93 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2025 at 3:40 PM
Wayne W. Laack Wayne W. Laack, age 93 years, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at the Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston, Wisconsin. He was born on February 27, 1931 in the Town of Summit, Juneau County, Wisconsin, the 2nd of […]
Wojtowicz, James F. Age 83 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2025 at 3:40 PM
James F. Wojtowicz, age 83, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro. He was born on December 21, 1941 in Mauston, the son of Stanley and Winifred (Mullen) […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on February 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Two people dead after wrong-way freeway crash (MILWAUKEE) Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash on a Milwaukee freeway. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles going the wrong way entered I-43 in the city’s […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on February 3, 2025 at 12:04 PM
Bucks return home and fall to Memphis – The Chiefs and Eagles arrive in New Orleans, getting ready for Super Bowl 59
