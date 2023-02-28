Facebook posts – Donald Trump isn’t commander in chief anymore; he’s not preparing U.S. Marines to stop ‘coup’
“BREAKING Trump preps Marines to stop presidential coup.”
Native son Greg Borowski named editor of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 28, 2023 at 7:41 PM
Borowski is Milwaukee through and through, born and raised in the city where he still lives, a product of Messmer High School and Marquette University.
Fire damages buses at Aspiro in Green Bay, causes $500,000 in damages
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 28, 2023 at 7:23 PM
First responders were dispatched at around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday to find the buses on fire in a parking lot on Dousman Street.
Aspiro buses destroyed in fire
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 28, 2023 at 7:21 PM
See photos of four buses destroyed outside Aspiro in an overnight blaze.
A bipartisan consensus could be growing on how to teach reading statewide
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 28, 2023 at 5:46 PM
Bipartisan cooperation could "really make a difference" in helping schools be more effective in how they teach reading, said one legislator.
As Lac du Flambeau road closure standoff enters month two, possible legal and legislative...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 28, 2023 at 3:58 PM
Legislative and legal action are being considered as road closures enter their second month on the northern Wisconsin reservation.
How Gov. Evers hopes to address 'forever chemicals,' conserve land, protect the Great...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 28, 2023 at 2:39 PM
Besides money to find and fix PFAS contamination, there are plans for state parks, Great Lakes erosion, conservation, farming and climate change.
'It's a right-here-at-home problem': What to expect in Rep. Mike Gallagher's prime-time...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 28, 2023 at 12:01 PM
U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher will use a his committee's first hearing to make the case that China's communist government is a threat.
Climate change is making Wisconsin's craft brewers change the way they do business
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Breweries around Wisconsin are pushing for sustainable practices. But as the environment becomes more unstable, costs will continue to grow.
Top Sheboygan officials lacked key details on police department sexual harassment probes
by Sheboygan Press on February 28, 2023 at 11:03 AM
Citizen oversight board wasn't involved in reviewing police investigation; mayor says he was unaware independent review ordered by city was halted
