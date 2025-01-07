Facebook posts – Did Elon Musk acquire Boeing? No, that’s a baseless claim
“Elon Musk has just acquired Boeing.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 7, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Some Wisconsin health care systems bring back face mask requirements (UNDATED) Some health care systems in Wisconsin are bringing back face mask requirements. On Monday, Aurora Health Care began requiring that visitors wear masks when in contact […]
Titletown Report for 1/7/2025
by Bill Scott on January 7, 2025 at 12:04 PM
Christian Watson suffered an ACL injury in the lost to the Bears. It’ll cost him the rest of this season and a good portion of next.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 7, 2025 at 12:02 PM
The Badger men’s basketball team led from start to finish, knocking off Rutgers in Big Ten action. – The Bucks went on the road and knocked off Toronto – Packers WR Christian Watson suffered a season ending ACL injury.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 7, 2025 at 8:15 AM
Vos reelected Assembly Speaker (MADISON) At the Capitol, Robin Vos is reelected state Assembly Speaker. The issue was not in doubt with Republicans maintaining a majority. Vos taking a conservative tone in remarks to the chamber. Vos said Republican […]
Jirousek, George Age 86 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2025 at 9:35 PM
Local Prep Scores from the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2025 at 6:34 PM
Smith, Lyle L. Age 93 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 6, 2025 at 8:26 AM
Evers will include statewide referendum proposal in budget (MADISON) Governor Tony Evers wants to give Wisconsin voters more power, by requiring the Legislature to create a statewide binding referendum process. The Democratic governor said […]
Mauston Takes Down Baraboo in GBB Action
by WRJC WebMaster on January 3, 2025 at 4:41 PM
