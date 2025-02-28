Facebook posts – Did DOGE discover a Louisiana man with 34 social security numbers? No, that’s unfounded
“DOGE discovers Louisiana man with 34 different names, addresses, and social security numbers. He was collecting $1,168,646 in (Social Security) per year.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on February 28, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Double homicide ruled to be murder-suicide (FRANKLIN) The deaths of two people in a Milwaukee suburb are determined to be a murder-suicide. Police responding to a report of an unresponsive person inside a home in Franklin found a man and a woman […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on February 28, 2025 at 12:02 PM
The Bucks earned a home win over the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum – the NFL Scouting Combine continues in Indianapolis today – Former Badger Hunter Wohler is looking for his opportunity in the NFL – The top-ranked Badger […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 28, 2025 at 8:02 AM
Supreme Court candidates criticize each others outside funding (MADISON) State Supreme Court candidates say they’re unhappy about outside spending in their race. Both made their case to a recent Wisconsin Counties Association meeting in […]
Unpacking the Wisconsin Supreme Court race
by bhague@wrn.com on February 27, 2025 at 8:54 PM
WRN’s Bob Hague spoke with John Johnson, a research fellow at the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education at Marquette University Law School, about the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Dane County Court Judge Susan […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on February 27, 2025 at 8:50 AM
Vos wants tax break accomplished with state budget surplus (MADISON) Wisconsin state government is projected to finish the current fiscal year June 30 with a $4.3 billion surplus. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says the last state budget has a lot to do […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/25
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2025 at 6:12 PM
WIAA Girls Basketball Regional Quarter-Final Games D2 Tomah 49 La Crosse Logan 40 Reedsburg 62 Portage 22 D3 Altoona 63 G-E-T 27 (Altoona will travel to Mauston Friday night) Black River Falls 61 Adams-Friendship 25 Denmark 84 Wautoma 18 D4 Necedah […]
Half Court Bomb Helps Lift Hillsboro Girls by Royall in Regional Basketball Game
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2025 at 6:10 PM
Carmen Erickson’s beyond half court heave at the buzzer went in giving the Hillsboro Lady Tigers all the momentum into halftime and they road that wave to a 45-36 victory over Royall in a WIAA D5 Regional quarterfinal game Tuesday night. […]
Ninneman, Susan L. Age 61 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2025 at 6:09 PM
Susan L. Ninneman, age 61, of Mauston, WI. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 22, 2025. She was born on December 25, 1963, and was the youngest daughter of George and Mary (Sopa) Donovan. Susan graduated in 1982 from Lodi High, then went […]
Town of Adrian (Monroe County) Treasurer Arrested for Stealing Money From Township
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2025 at 4:27 PM
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is announcing an arrest of a local town treasurer, after it was discovered she had been stealing money from the township. On Feb 25th, 2025 Town of Adrian Treasurer Kelly Schleusener (50) was […]
