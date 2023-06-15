FAA: 2nd person dies after small plane crashes in southern Wisconsin

Authorities say a second person has died after a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in southern Wisconsin. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the second death Thursday. The identities of the persons killed haven’t been released. The plane had taken…

