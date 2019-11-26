'Extended' Crop Report Shows Slight Progress in Fields
The USDA’s National Ag Statistics Service typically ends the release of its weekly crop progress reports prior to Thanksgiving, but has decided to extend the summary due to the delayed harvest.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
