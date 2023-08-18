Expunging old, low-level convictions is difficult in Wisconsin. A bipartisan reform could be on the way
Expungement in Wisconsin is complex, with rules both Democrats and Republicans say are outdated.
While Steven Avery awaits decision on request for new hearing, he files letters...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 18, 2023 at 5:12 PM
Steven Avery was sentenced to life in prison for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach.
Expunging old, low-level convictions is difficult in Wisconsin. A bipartisan reform could...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2023 at 4:42 PM
5 steps Wisconsin parents can do to set their kindergartner up for success as they start...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM
Kindergarten is a big step, but following these five tips can help Wisconsin parents make the transition less daunting.
Brown County boosts pay of 911 dispatchers, other public safety communications workers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM
"There has been an ongoing struggle to recruit and retain qualified staff in the (Public Safety Communications) department," the resolution says.
Appleton post office to be renamed in honor of fallen firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM
U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher and others will gather for the renaming ceremony to honor 14-year Appleton firefighter who died in the line of duty.
Ax throwing, indoor golf, rock concerts and events center coming to Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2023 at 12:03 PM
The Sturgeon Bay business will include a restaurant, virtual games, and events and concert site, with a hotel project next door OK'd by the city.
Wisconsin crime labs processed DNA test results faster in 2022, but toxicology results...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Justice Department officials said the faster turnaround times stem from analysts working through evidence that accumulated during the COVID pandemic.
Lawmakers are working to overhaul Wisconsin's alcohol industry. Here's where the changes...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2023 at 11:02 AM
The overhaul touches the operations of breweries, wineries, wedding barns and more.
Residents in a Wisconsin town with extreme PFAS contamination file lawsuit against paper...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Stella residents allege that Ahlstrom Rhinelander paper mill sold contaminated sludge that was spread on surrounding fields as cheap fertilizer.
