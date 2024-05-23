Explorers find what they believe is World War II ace Richard Bong's downed plane in South Pacific
Searchers have discovered what they believe is the wreckage of World War II ace Richard Bong’s plane in the South Pacific. The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior, Wisconsin, and the nonprofit World War II historical preservation group…
No safe amount: UW professor & Manitowoc native on newest alcohol science
by bhague@wrn.com on May 23, 2024 at 10:05 PM
New research shows the safest amount of alcohol is none, with consumption tied to various cancers. Bob Hague interviewed Dr. Noelle LoConte, an oncologist and associate Professor of Medicine at UW Madison.
Woggon, Jon David Age 54 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on May 23, 2024 at 6:48 PM
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 23, 2024 at 6:28 PM
NBA playoffs continue tonight with another Eastern Conference battle – The Brewers head into Boston tomorrow night a loser of four straight series!
WIAA Regional Semi-Final Local Softball Scores from Wednesday 5/22
by WRJC WebMaster on May 23, 2024 at 4:05 PM
Wonewoc-Center Softball Season Ends vs Seneca
by WRJC WebMaster on May 23, 2024 at 4:04 PM
Wisconsin Umpires Association training director discusses the state of umpiring in...
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 23, 2024 at 2:32 PM
WRN morning anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talks with the Director of Training for the Wisconsin Umpires Association, David Furru, about the state of baseball and softball umpiring in Wisconsin, the personal qualities that it takes to become an […]
Recovering substance addict plans walk from Superior to Cudahy to raise addiction...
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 23, 2024 at 2:28 PM
WRN morning anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talks with Greg Studzinski…a recovering substance abuse addict who learned that long daily walks aid in his recovery. After finishing a 2022 fundraising walk from Green Bay to Cudahy in what he […]
Special Elephant Bobblehead heralds Milwaukee’s hosting of Republican National...
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 23, 2024 at 2:22 PM
WRN morning anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talks with the co-founder and CEO of Milwaukee’s National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, Phil Sklar, about the special Elephant Bobblehead that his organization has created in observance of […]
Tomah Health Hospice Touch Named 2024 ‘Hospice Honors’ Recipient
by WRJC WebMaster on May 22, 2024 at 6:53 PM
