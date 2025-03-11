Explorers discover wreckage of cargo ship that sank in Lake Superior storm more than 130 years ago

Explorers have discovered the sunken wreckage of one of the first steel cargo ships to travel the Great Lakes. The Western Reserve sank during a gale on Lake Superior in August 1892. Twenty-seven people were killed. Wheelsman Harry W. Stewart…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







