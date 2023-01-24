EXPLAINER: University of Wisconsin latest to ban TikTok

The University of Wisconsin System has joined a number of universities across the country in banning the popular social media app TikTok on school devicies. UW System officials made the announcement Tuesday. A number of other universities have banned TikTok…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







