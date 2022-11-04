Explainer: Protections against absentee ballot fraud in Wis.

The Nov. 8 election is drawing near, and more than 800,000 Wisconsin voters have already cast their ballots through advance voting. But news of a top Milwaukee election official sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.