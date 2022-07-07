EXPLAINER: Chauvin's federal prison future in Floyd's death
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is about to swap solitary confinement at Minnesota’s only maximum security prison for an unknown future at a federal prison. Experts say that despite Chauvin’s national notoriety for killing George Floyd, he probably will…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Madison Mayor calls for gun regulations after Highland Park shooter made trip to Madison...
by Raymond Neupert on July 7, 2022 at 5:34 PM
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says gun violence needs to stop in America and elected officials need to act immediately. “Congress must pass common-sense gun safety laws to protect our communities,” Rhodes-Conway says […]
-
Tom Nelson jabs Alex Lasry on wealth, New York roots during Democratic U.S. Senate forum
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2022 at 5:12 PM
The candidates dug into issues ranging from inflation to abortion to war in Ukraine during Wednesday night's virtual forum.
-
Highland Park shooting suspect contemplated shooting in Madison, authorities say
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2022 at 4:12 PM
Robert Crimo III turned back to Illinois, where he was later arrested after deciding he was not prepared to pull off a shooting in Wisconsin.
-
More than academics: Green Bay area summer school programs help kids catch up socially
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 7, 2022 at 3:25 PM
Working in teams and making friends without the pressure of school helps kids build social skills they missed learning with online school.
-
Children under 5 can now be vaccinated against COVID. Here's what it means to Wisconsin's...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 7, 2022 at 3:22 PM
There's no guidance from Wisconsin or federal authorities, so child care providers are left on their own to form COVID-19 vaccine policies.
-
Photos: Rockets, Karate and more at summer school in Ashwaubenon
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM
Summer school at Parkview Middle School on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 in Ashwaubenon.
-
Berg, Mary Marie Age 64 of La Crosse and Formerly of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 7, 2022 at 2:55 PM
-
Here's where kids can get free meals in Green Bay this summer
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM
Free meals are available to all kids 18 and younger regardless of whether they're students in the Green Bay School District.
-
Bice: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said America is rich and powerful because of 'forced labor...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2022 at 2:12 PM
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes offered his longest and clearest take on the issue of race and America's founding at a forum for Democratic Senate candidates.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.