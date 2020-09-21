Expansion Plans At La Farge Dairy Operation Have Neighbors Concerned

After two manure leaks in the last three years, people living near Wild Rose Dairy in Vernon County are concerned about expansion plans. The big dairy farm wants to add almost one thousand animals and triple its waste storage facility. It would then hold 30 million gallons of waste. About two thousand fish died when manure was spilled at the farm near La Farge in 2017 and 2019. The state is still investigating. Neighbors say they are worried about environmental and social problems that could be caused by the changes.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.