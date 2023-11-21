Exhibition celebrates Indigenous artists from the Upper Midwest
A exhibition on Madison’s East Side features work from Indigenous artists from across the Upper Midwest.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Local Girls Basketball Scores From Monday 11/20
by WRJC News on November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM
-
Royall Rallies By Kickapoo in Girls Basketball
by WRJC News on November 21, 2023 at 6:29 PM
-
Minigh, Michael Wayne Age 77 of Adams
by WRJC News on November 21, 2023 at 3:43 PM
-
Flags at half-staff Tuesday to honor Waukesha Christmas Parade victims
by Bob Hague on November 21, 2023 at 10:25 AM
Flags will be at half-staff in Wisconsin on Tuesday. In remembrance of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, Governor Tony Evers has ordered the lowering of U.S. and Wisconsin state flags to half-staff. The gesture honors the six lives lost: […]
-
Evers vetoes Republican tax cut & child care tax credit bill
by Bob Hague on November 20, 2023 at 10:46 PM
An expected veto from Governor Tony Evers. The Democratic governor has made it clear he intended to reject a plan from Republican legislators that would have reduced state income taxes by $2 billion while expanding a tax credit for parents to cover […]
-
Democrats ‘Climate Forward’ plan unlikely to advance in Wisconsin Legislature
by Bob Hague on November 20, 2023 at 10:39 PM
Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature have an ambitious plan to address climate change – but its unlikely to advance in the Republican dominated Wisconsin Legislature. “To be honest the effects of our changing climate do strike me […]
-
Madison and Milwaukee work to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries
by Bob Hague on November 20, 2023 at 7:57 PM
Elected leaders and traffic safety advocates in Wisconsin’s two largest cities are working to bring attention to the victims of traffic crashes and reduce the toll of those killed and injured. The city of Madison has made a commitment to […]
-
Blood drive to be held Dec 7.
by WRJC News on November 20, 2023 at 7:27 PM
-
Huber, Lawrence Urban Age 104 of Adams County
by WRJC News on November 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM
