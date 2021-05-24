Exclusive first look inside TitletownFlats: Apartments offer variety and sweeping views of Lambeau Field and Green Bay
The new apartments near Lambeau Field will be available for move-in in November. An office building also is going up at the site.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by WRJC WebMaster on May 24, 2021 at 5:46 PM
Vaccine rollout in Wisconsin: 40% of residents fully vaccinated, state data shows
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 24, 2021 at 5:17 PM
Doc's Harley-Davidson more than motorcycles
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 24, 2021 at 3:52 PM
Doc's Harley-Davidson in Bonduel, Wis., has tons of motorcycles, of course, but it also has a zoo, restaurant and unique creations made by the owner.
Rodgers a no-show for the start of Packers OTA’s
by Bill Scott on May 24, 2021 at 3:28 PM
The Green Bay Packers started the third phase of their offseason program, organized team activities and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as expected, was a no-show on Monday. Rodgers is one of nearly two dozen Packers players that have offseason workout […]
Bice: U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski says she saved taxpayers 'tens of millions of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2021 at 2:17 PM
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel gave Godlewski's campaign a month to back her claim that she saved the Pentagon "tens of millions of dollars."
As a congressional ban on earmarks is lifted, some Wisconsin lawmakers request millions...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Earmarks — the term for federal spending that is requested by individual members of Congress for projects in their home districts — have returned. Four Wisconsin representatives are using them.
Advanced DNA analysis of old rape test kits leads to charges against Racine man suspected...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2021 at 1:51 AM
The effort to review backlogged rape kits has led to charges in two sexual assaults from 2014 and 2015. Familial DNA led investigators to a suspect.
With Honor Flights postponed for the pandemic, veterans get a show of support with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2021 at 1:45 AM
Driven by a family member or volunteer, 101 veterans rode in a caravan from American Family Field to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center.
